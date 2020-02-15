Two crashes, six patients taken to hospital
Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit, attended a single-vehicle rollover reported on Thagoona Haigslea Road and McCarthys Road at 3.47am Saturday.
Five patients were assessed at the scene.
One patient was transported in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with High Acuity Response Unit on board.
A further four patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.
Paramedics attended a vehicle and pedestrian incident at the intersection of Shaw Road and the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale at 8.22pm on Friday night.
A male patient with an arm injury was transported stable to Ipswich Hospital.
A second patient was assessed for critical injuries.