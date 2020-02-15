Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a traffic incident at Hatton Vale. Picture: Eilish Massie
Two crashes, six patients taken to hospital

Shannon Newley
, shannon.newley@qt.com.au
15th Feb 2020 8:58 AM
Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit, attended a single-vehicle rollover reported on Thagoona Haigslea Road and McCarthys Road at 3.47am Saturday.

Five patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient was transported in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with High Acuity Response Unit on board.

A further four patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Paramedics attended a vehicle and pedestrian incident at the intersection of Shaw Road and the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale at 8.22pm on Friday night.

A male patient with an arm injury was transported stable to Ipswich Hospital.

A second patient was assessed for critical injuries.

