Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

People line up to get tested outside Ipswich Hospital.

IN response to residents in three Ipswich suburbs being urged to monitor their health, the Queensland Ambulance Service has stood up its first COVID-19 testing clinic.

Queensland recorded no new cases on Monday but chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said she was concerned about the possibility of community transmission in Goodna, Redbank and Redbank Plains.

The three suburbs were added to Queensland’s contact tracing page after a confirmed COVID-19 case visited the three areas.

Anyone who has been to these suburbs in the last 14 days should monitor their health and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The QAS has stood up a clinic in Redbank Plains, which will operate from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday.

It is located at Westminster Warriors Soccer Club on Moreton Rd.

West Moreton Health will reopen an extra clinic at Bundamba Salvation Army Hall on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Coal St from 9am to 4.30pm today as well.

Both clinics are walk-ins and people are advised to dress for warm weather.

“Just over one week ago the QAS committed 50 staff to assist with pop-up testing clinics that could be rapidly deployed to areas where testing needs to be undertaken,” Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“Officers undertook training last week and are now ready for rapid deployment to areas of demand.

“Swift testing is imperative to contain potential outbreaks and reduce further spread of known clusters.”

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum encouraged the members of his community to get tested if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild.

“We’re encouraging everyone who has any symptoms, particularly people in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna suburbs, to please get tested as soon as possible and remain isolated until a result is returned,” Mr McCallum said.

“I want to say thank you to our community, who have already done a great job of following the health advice.”

