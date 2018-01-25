Menu
Two city properties to be resumed for intersection upgrades

TWO property owners on Brisbane St will have some of their land resumed by the council to allow for intersection upgrades.

The land will be taken from the Coronation Hotel at 254 Brisbane St.

The council needs to resume the land to allow for a 3m-wide verge and the realignment of pedestrian crossings.

The hotel building will not be affected.

The council also plans to resume land from a small block of shops at 55 Brisbane St to allow for the creation of a continuous north-south road connection between Warwick Rd and Bremer St, and create an alternative link to East St.

Topics:  coronation hotel ipswich city council road upgrades

Ipswich Queensland Times

