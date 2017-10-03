25°
News

Two children in hospital after highway crashes

Andrew Korner
by

TWO children have been taken to hospital following separate crashes on the Warrego Hwy this morning.

In the first of the incidents, a vehicle crashed and rolled on the highway at Brassall about 7.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman says two children have been taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation, but have no obvious injuries.

Two adults also emerged from the accident unscathed.

About 30 minutes later, a second single vehicle accident was reported on the on-ramp to the Warrego at North Ipswich.

Two people were being assessed for injuries.

Police say the crash at Brassall was cleared about 8am.

Crews were still assessing the scene at the second accident.

Ipswich Queensland Times
