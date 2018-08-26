Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two children injured in single-vehicle crash

Emma Clarke
by
26th Aug 2018 6:49 PM

THREE people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a traffic crash at Kents Lagoon, near Aratula this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Kengoon Rd just before 6pm.

Two children with arm injuries and an adult were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Related Items

ipswich hospital kents lagoon qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Edna-Mae, three goats and 'Mystery Mike' reunited after fire

    premium_icon Edna-Mae, three goats and 'Mystery Mike' reunited after fire

    Community Three very lucky goats and some blistered finger tips are a timely reminder for Edna-Mae Grimmett-Green who narrowly escaped a ferocious bush fire.

    Apply now for one of nine new jobs at Costco

    Apply now for one of nine new jobs at Costco

    Business Costco is less than three months away from opening at Bundamba

    Two men wanted over Lowood business burglary

    Two men wanted over Lowood business burglary

    Crime Police say charity tins and tobacco products were stolen

    Why Ipswich football program one of best in Qld

    premium_icon Why Ipswich football program one of best in Qld

    Soccer Pride's top 3 teams show club culture working

    Local Partners