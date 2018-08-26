Two children injured in single-vehicle crash
THREE people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a traffic crash at Kents Lagoon, near Aratula this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Kengoon Rd just before 6pm.
Two children with arm injuries and an adult were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
