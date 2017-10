Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

FOUR people, including two children, have been injured in a crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics are on the scene of the accident at the intersection of James Rd and the highway at Pine Mountain.

The two-vehicle collision was first reported about 3.15pm.

The full extent of the injuries is still being assessed.