Crime

Two charged over stabbing death of woman, 29

by Nilsson Jones
24th May 2021 5:12 AM
Two people have been charged over the alleged murder of a 29-year-old woman near Townsville on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Kayla Golding, was allegedly stabbed in the neck at a private residence on Riverway Drive, Condon, about 7.20pm.

She was treated at the scene before being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

 

Kayla Golding was fatally stabbed.
A 39-year-old man surrendered himself to police about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Detectives then conducted a search of a West End property before taking a 29-year-old woman into custody about 4.30pm.

The 29-year-old Condon woman has since been charged with murder, while the 39-year-old Townsville man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both were denied police bail and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

It is believed they were known to the 29-year-old woman.

 

The scene of the stabbing at a unit complex on Riverway Drive, Condon. Picture: Evan Morgan
