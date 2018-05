A home on Fitzgibbon St, North Ipswich was destroyed by fire overnight.

TWO people have been charged over a fire that destroyed a home in North Ipswich on Monday night.

Early this morning police charged a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man from Bundamba with three offences each; arson, stealing and enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man, who already faced court, was remanded in custody.

His matter is due to be heard again tomorrow.