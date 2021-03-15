Two charged over alleged violent robbery of elderly man

Two young men have been charged over the alleged violent robbery of an 80-year-old man at Lowood last Friday.

Two young men have been charged over the alleged violent robbery of an 80-year-old man at Lowood last Friday.

TWO young men have been charged over the alleged violent robbery of an 80-year-old man at his home near Lowood last Friday.

Police alleged a Glamorgan Vale man, 24, and a Deebing Heights man, 21, attended the O’Reillys Weir Rd property about 3.30am on March 12.

They allegedly entered a shed located at the rear of the property in an attempt to steal fuel.

It is then the victim, who was disturbed by the commotion, attempted to stop the suspects from fleeing by taking the keys to their vehicle.

One of the suspects allegedly threatened to stab the elderly man during a struggle.

The victim sustained a laceration to his arm and a puncture wound to his stomach.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood one of the men was known to the victim.

The vehicle of interest was later spotted at Brassall about midday that same day.

Police intercepted the vehicle, arresting the two men without incident.

The 24-year-old was charged with robbery armed in company using personal violence, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

The younger man was charged with robbery armed in company using personal violence and possession of drug utensils.

They were due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100474730.