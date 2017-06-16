Two charged for alleged armed home invasion

TWO people charged over an alleged armed home invasion at Coalfalls overnight have faced court this afternoon.

Lam Than Vu, 44, and Shyrona Norma Smith, 22, were charged after a person was allegedly threatened with a firearm at a home on Harlin St.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard there was "an argument with the complainant and a person draws a gun and places it in the complainant's face".

Vu's defence lawyer, Amy Little, said police accusations did not place Vu in the house.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said there was a "lack of clarity as to how (Smith) was connected but it appears Polair assisted in directing officers to (Smith)".

Vu and Smith are both charged with one count each of robbery with violence while armed and in company and entering a dwelling with intent by break at night while threatening violence.

Vu's bail application was refused and he was remanded in custody to July 12.

Smith's bail application was granted and the matter will next be mentioned on July 12.

A third person is yet to be charged.