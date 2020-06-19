Menu
363 grams of cannabis, $5000 in cash, a set of knuckledusters and drug utensils were located at a property in Riverview.
News

Two charged after drugs and cash found at Ipswich property

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
19th Jun 2020 12:08 PM
POLICE have seized almost 400 grams of cannabis, $5000 in cash, a set of knuckleduster and drug utensils from a Riverview property yesterday.

A search warrant was executed at the property as part of an ongoing operation targeting various drug offences across the Goodna police district.

A 39-year-old woman was charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

A 24-year-old man was charged with various offences under the Drugs Misuse Act including one count of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing relevant substances, possessed property suspected of having required for the purpose for committing a drug offence, unlawful possession of weapons and possess tainted property.

Both will front Ipswich Magistrates court on August 5.

Ipswich Queensland Times

