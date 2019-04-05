Two cars winched from Tin Can Bay mudflats

"STUCKERS": Two cars were rescued from Tin Can Bay mudflats recently - but not before four snatch straps and one winch was broken when the drivers tried to rescue themselves.

"STUCKERS": Two cars were rescued from Tin Can Bay mudflats recently - but not before four snatch straps and one winch was broken when the drivers tried to rescue themselves. Rainbow Beach Towing

IT WASN'T the usual Cooloola Coast "stucker" rescue when two cars had to be winched from mudflats at Tin Can Bay two weeks ago.

Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist managed to rescue the two cars from an incoming tide, one which was in the situation because it was trying to rescue the first.

While the towing company is called to the area at Teewah Point Rd to unbog vehicles often - it was rarely on the mudflats, business owner Carolyn Elder said.

"I have no idea why they were there - it's not recommended you drive on mudflats," she said.

She said the tidal area was not stable ground to drive on and once bogged a normal winch may not be enough to pull a vehicle from the deeply boggy surface.

And self-rescuing could become unsafe, she said.

The drivers of the stuck cars broke four snatch straps and a winch, before they called for assistance.

"Depending on the severity of how deeply (vehicles get) bogged, sometimes you need a high-powered winch," she said.

"Even with them using snatch straps, there's a lot of force involved. If they haven't been secured to the vehicle properly all sorts of things can be projectiles."

With Easter school holidays quickly approaching, Ms Elder said visitors to the area needed to remember to exercise caution and drive according to tides.

She recommended beach driving on the Cooloola Coast be kept to three hours either side of high tide.

Holidays often involved the rescue of "stuckers" that got caught trying to pass the notorious Mudlo Rocks south of the Rainbow Beach main swimming area.

However the rocks were currently impassable which would put pressure on inland tracks in the next few weeks as they were likely to remain the only driving access to Double Island Point.

"There's going to be a high volume of traffic on the Leisha track and Freshwater track," she said.

"Be courteousness and drive nice and slowly- just take care."