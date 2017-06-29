Two cars damaged, towed after crash

TWO cars are no longer drivable and had to be towed after a crash early this morning.
Police say two cars collided at 4.28am on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd in Lowood.
Both cars both cars moved off the road by 5.48am
No one was injured in the crash.
TWO cars are no longer drivable and had to be towed after a crash early this morning.
Police say two cars collided at 4.28am on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd in Lowood.
Both cars both cars moved off the road by 5.48am
No one was injured in the crash.
A euthanasia advocacy group has confirmed a Gold Coast mother and her two daughters had spent months planning their deaths
The Project Host Waleed Aly defends character reference for suspended Richmond player Bachar Houli
Situated on a large 801m2 flood free block walking distance to Westside Christian college and only moments away from Redbank Plaza shopping centre, this solidly...
This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...
For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location, this 5 year old home is truly impressive and attractively...
Positioned in Pittworth's finest land on a 9.3 acre block this unique home has so much to offer. Featuring seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, and...
This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...
9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...
FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...
The amount of love and care put into this home is amazing, if you are looking for a property that has nothing else left doing or you’re an investor looking for...
This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...
This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...