Two cars collide on diversion route around Bakers Creek

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Stockroute Rd and Walkerston Homebush Rd at Palmyra. Picture: Tara Miko

Two cars have collided on a diverted traffic route after the Bruce Highway remains closed as a result of a truck crash earlier this morning.

Initial reports suggest the two cars collided on Stockroute Rd and Walkerston Homebush Rd at Palmyra about 5pm.

Bruce Highway traffic, both north and southbound, were being diverted down Walkerston Homebush Rd after a truck crash closed the main route at Bakers Creek.

Multiple police crews are on scene with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units en route.

It is understood one of the vehicles became airborne in the collision, and two people were in one of the cars.

The front-end of a a LandCruiser ute was damaged and the vehicle came to rest on a retaining wire on a power pole.

Three people were taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

One person was reportedly conscious and inside the second vehicle.

An off-duty doctor and paramedic were believed to be among the first on scene.

The intersecting roads remain open but under police direction.