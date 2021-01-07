Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Two-car crash lands woman in hospital

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Jan 2021 7:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 50s was injured in a two-car collision on the corner of Gordon Rd and Brisbane St, Ipswich last night.

The crash reportedly took place at 6.40pm on Wednesday night, with paramedics rushing to the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the woman had suffered abdominal pains but was in a stable condition.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Medics transported the patient to Ipswich Hospital.

car crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

