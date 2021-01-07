Two-car crash lands woman in hospital

A WOMAN in her 50s was injured in a two-car collision on the corner of Gordon Rd and Brisbane St, Ipswich last night.

The crash reportedly took place at 6.40pm on Wednesday night, with paramedics rushing to the scene.

LOCAL NEWS: DNA link cracks decade-old cold case

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the woman had suffered abdominal pains but was in a stable condition.

LOCAL NEWS: Mum’s $400 Facebook messenger mistake

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Medics transported the patient to Ipswich Hospital.