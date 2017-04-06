Two car crash Ipswich Mwy, expect delays

POLICE are diverting traffic around a two-car smash on the Ipswich Motorway.

The cars collided about 5.41am just before the Warrego Hwy turn-off at Riverview.

Police say two lanes heading westbound are blocked.

Drivers heading that direction should expect delays, although traffic is getting through to the Cunningham Hwy.

Tow trucks are en route and both drivers involved were unharmed.

Police say diversions around the scene are in place.

This morning emergency services also attended a two-car crash at Amberley, Ipswich-Rosewood Rd about 6.30am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital.