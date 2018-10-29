Innovation gong for city's Two Butchers

MEATY: Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney have won an Australian Meat Industry Council award for innovative retailing.

MEATY: Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney have won an Australian Meat Industry Council award for innovative retailing. Rob Williams

TWO Butchers have won an Australian Meat Industry Council award.

Owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman were at Brisbane's Pullman Hotel on Saturday night for the awards ceremony.

"We had a inkling (we were going to win). We were going to give it a miss, they suggested it would be a good idea to go," Mr Kearney said.

He said it was the butcher shop's first major competition win.

"We got a place in a sausage competition in our first year, but we usually just try to concentrate on the shop.

"We're very happy about it. It's a bit of an achievement."

He said the nomination for the Innovation in Meat Retailing Award came through being a member for the Australian Meat Industry Council.

"We think it's what we do different from a regular butcher shop.

"We try to keep the window looking interesting, we change products all the time."

He thanked his loyal customers and the guys that kept the shop running while he and Mr McMeniman attended low and slow barbecue events and master classes.

"This wouldn't have been possible without our supporters, the farmers, wholesalers and all of our fantastic staff at Two Butchers," he said.

Two Butchers opened in 2017, winning bronze in the prestigious 2017 Sausage King Awards and then received a Queensland Government Small Business Digital Grant.

The shop recently started offering cooked food including hot roast dinners with meat, veg and home made gravy, pulled pork, roast rolls and bacon and eggs for breakfast.

Mr Kearney and Mr McMeniman have had a focus on paddock to the plate and free range meat from the beginning.

They use 100 percent grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free products, carefully selecting their ingredients making sure it's of the best quality.

Two Butchers, located opposite Coles at Orion Springfield Central, is the only dedicated speciality butcher in the Greater Springfield area.