Two brothers jailed over violent home invasion

TWO brothers wielding a screwdriver in a home invasion forced an Ipswich man to open his safe, robbed him, then fled in his car.

Clad in a dark-blue flowery shirt, his hair in a pigtail, Wayne Patrick Amson, 39, and wearing a dark suit, Robert Benjamin Amson, 33, from Redbank, cast different figures in the Ipswich dock of the District Court last week.

They pleaded guilty to four joint charges: enter dwelling with intent/in company at Bellbird Park on April 10, 2014; robbery with violence/armed/in company; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and set fire to a motor vehicle at Collingwood Park on April 11, 2017, as well as drug possession.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer outlined their extensive criminal history, saying Wayne Amson had 14 convictions for unlawful use of cars and 18 for burglary.

Robert Amson's history included 17 convictions for burglary, nine for unlawful use of cars, 21 convictions for entering permises, and one prior for arson of a stolen car.

The Amson brothers demanded the keys in the victim's pocket to a safe which he was forced to open. Robert Amson was sentenced to various jail terms, served cumulatively on his existing sentence. He will be eligible for parole in June 2019.

Wayne Amson was also sentenced to jail terms including four and a half years, to be served concurrently. He will be eligible for parole in October this year.