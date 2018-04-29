Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two brothers jailed over violent home invasion

Ross Irby
by
29th Apr 2018 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO brothers wielding a screwdriver in a home invasion forced an Ipswich man to open his safe, robbed him, then fled in his car.

Clad in a dark-blue flowery shirt, his hair in a pigtail, Wayne Patrick Amson, 39, and wearing a dark suit, Robert Benjamin Amson, 33, from Redbank, cast different figures in the Ipswich dock of the District Court last week.

They pleaded guilty to four joint charges: enter dwelling with intent/in company at Bellbird Park on April 10, 2014; robbery with violence/armed/in company; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and set fire to a motor vehicle at Collingwood Park on April 11, 2017, as well as drug possession.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer outlined their extensive criminal history, saying Wayne Amson had 14 convictions for unlawful use of cars and 18 for burglary.

Robert Amson's history included 17 convictions for burglary, nine for unlawful use of cars, 21 convictions for entering permises, and one prior for arson of a stolen car.

The Amson brothers demanded the keys in the victim's pocket to a safe which he was forced to open. Robert Amson was sentenced to various jail terms, served cumulatively on his existing sentence. He will be eligible for parole in June 2019.

Wayne Amson was also sentenced to jail terms including four and a half years, to be served concurrently. He will be eligible for parole in October this year.

Related Items

home invasion ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Family's anguish as violent, autistic son left without help

    premium_icon Family's anguish as violent, autistic son left without help

    Health Teenager suffers autism and would often violently assault his mother and big sister

    Teen jailed over 'frenzied attack' on school girl

    premium_icon Teen jailed over 'frenzied attack' on school girl

    Crime Girl brutally bashed and kicked in head could have died

    • 29th Apr 2018 5:28 PM
    Sparks fly as man leads police on dramatic car chase

    Sparks fly as man leads police on dramatic car chase

    News Man to face court after highway drama

    Ipswich, Gatton shivers through colder than usual mornings

    Ipswich, Gatton shivers through colder than usual mornings

    Weather Morning temperatures dropped well below the April average minimum.

    Local Partners