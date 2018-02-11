Two boys charged after service station robbed at knife point

POLICE have charged two teenage boys after they allegedly robbed in Ipswich service station of cigarettes and cash.

It is alleged at 1.55pm on Saturday, the two boys went to a service station on Brisbane Rd at Ebbw Vale and demanded cigarettes from a male staff member.

When the staff member refused, it is further alleged one of the boys threatened the staff member with a knife demanding cigarettes and cash.

The two boys fled the scene of foot with cigarettes and a quantity of cash.

Police say they found the two boys nearby in with the alleged stolen property.

No one was injured during the incident.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy both from Goodna have been charged with one count each of robbery with violence in company whilst armed.