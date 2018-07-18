31 into 2: Outrage over acreage carve-up

An artist’s impression of the proposed development running between Harris and Morgan streets, Bellbird Park.

An artist’s impression of the proposed development running between Harris and Morgan streets, Bellbird Park.

BELLBIRD Park residents are furious over the proposed subdivision of bushland acreage into small housing lots with what they see as scant regard for adequate infrastructure and their own right to protest.

Homeowners, some on acreage blocks they bought decades ago, say they are stunned at the relentless onslaught of development applications along their streets.

Long-term Harris St residents Mr Rex Marshall and his wife live on an acreage block covered in fruit trees and garden beds, enjoying a quiet lifestyle they fear they are about to lose.

Just across the fencelines from the Marshalls and their neighbour Megan Probyn, two blocks are set to become 31 house lots.

If approved, it will be the latest in a cascade of carve-ups in the street and a double whammy of dismay for residents.

The neighbours have concerns over drainage, street car parking, increased traffic, lack of community facilities such as parks and the loss of the character of their street.

Their second concern relates to the laws governing the process.

The development application is for back-to-back blocks at 18 Harris St and 31-33 Morgan St, which counts as a "subdivision" under the Queensland Planning Act 2016, providing neighbours with no guaranteed right of protest.

"This is changing forever the peace and character of these streets," Mr Marshall said.

"It's already happening with the existing subdivisions and it's going to get much worse.

"The next generation will curse this generation for their lack of foresight."

Mr Marshall said the number of cars crowding into the streets will be far greater than they were designed for, and there was no parkland or playgrounds in the design.

Ms Probyn said they also had concerns about adequate drainage with increased run off around her property and down into Happy Jack Creek.

"My concerns are drainage (leading to potential flooding), congestion, the lack of parking (causing people to park on Harris St), the likelihood of duplexes being built (for example, 31 single houses but 62 dual-dwelling units each with a single garage), and, the lack of telecommunications infrastructure."

Further down the road, resident Vince Holland, 76, also has concerns about flooding and overcrowding.

"Happy Jack Gully already floods," Mr Holland said.

Harris St, Bellbird Park 1963. Looking down Harris St to Happy Jack Gully and across to where Jones St and the Bellbird Park State Secondary College are now located. Photo: Vince Holland

"We are very angry about how it's being developed.

"Flooding happened in the early days when it was all farmland, so the prospect of flooding is even greater now with the number of roof tops and very small blocks.

They also have concerns over the nature of the dwellings being built.

As the subdivisions go up there are many duplexes, which require no extra planning permissions under the Planning Act.

"In Mark Winter Court and Weston Court, most of the cars of homeowners are parked on the streets and this will also happen if this subdivision is allowed to proceed," Mr Holland said.

Ipswich City councillor Paul Tully (division two) said under the Queensland Planning Act 2016 the Harris/Morgan streets carve up was regarded as a "subdivision" and, as such, did not have to be advertised.

However, he said the council would take any protests received into account and urged residents to put in a submission.

"This development does not have my support and I will be voting against it when it comes before council," Cr Tully said.

"I urge all concerned residents to write or email council to express their opposition to this application.

"Under state planning legislation which applies to all 77 councils in Queensland, subdivisions are classed as 'code assessable' applications meaning they are not advertised and residents do not have any appeal rights to the Planning and Environment Court.

"Ipswich City Council has tried to have the law changed to require all subdivisions in Queensland to be advertised but this has not been accepted.

"Developers should not have the right to have their applications assessed unless local residents also have the right to be heard and a right of appeal to the Planning and Environment Court."

Cr Tully said Bellbird Park was consistently among the city's fastest-growing suburbs.

A view across Harris Street to a new subdivision now being built, which will be adjacent to the one proposed for 18 Harris St.

Across the road from the Harris St homes of Ms Probyn and Mr Marshall, a similar subdivision is under construction with a cul-de-sac design and numerous houses and duplexes appearing.

Ipswich City Council recently rejected a 340 lot development at nearby Eugene and Fiona streets, which is now before the Planning and Environment Court.