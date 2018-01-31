Menu
Entertainment

Aussie stars to join Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore cast in Sydney — Kyle Christie, Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry. Photo: Bob Barker.
by The Sun

GEORDIE Shore is getting another shake up for this series, with two hot Australians joining for a special Down Under version of the hit show.

The Sun reports that two sexy new stars have been lined up to join the cast when they touch down on the other side of the world next week.

An insider said: "The cast will be filming in Australia and they've been told to expect some surprises - including two hot locals.

Geordie Shore’s Kyle Christie, Nathan Henry and Chloe Ferry visit Sydney. Picture: Bob Barker.
"They're all buzzing to start filming and love when MTV send them on an adventure like this.

"It makes the show feel really fresh and exciting.

"Bosses are keeping the identity of the two people completely under wraps but they're being brought in to really shake things up in the group."

Chloe Ferry and her boyfriend Sam Gowland are expecting to jet out this weekend, alongside Nathan Henry, Stephanie Snowdon, Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn.

Sophie Kasaei is headed to Australia. Picture: Instagram/SophieKasaei
Earlier The Sun exclusively revealed that Lothario Scotty T wouldn't be getting to enjoy a stretch in the sunshine after being pictured "snorting a suspicious substance".

He was previously sacked from the program last year due to his excessive drinking and erratic behaviour.

The Sun Online revealed Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers had also decided to leave the show earlier this year.

Fans will still be able to keep up with their antics however, as the veterans of the group are in talks to get their own spin off shows.

An insider confirmed stars including Gaz Beadle and Vicky Pattison were thinking over deals on the table.

The Sun Online has contacted MTV for comment.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported locals can party with the Geordie Shore cast on Queensland's holiday hotspot when they hit Australia.

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby met Marble the star Staffy Cross at the Animal Welfare League on the Gold Coast. Picture: Adam Head
A public casting call requesting "hot Australians" has been posted online with successful applicants able to "come party with them (the cast)" while they're on the Glitter Strip.

Stars of the popular reality TV show often visit Down Under; Charlotte Crosby even stopped by the Animal Welfare League at Coombabah last April.

 

Parts of this article first appeared in The Sun and are republished here with permission.

