Two attacked with keys at suburban intersection

Andrew Korner
by
15th Mar 2018 4:03 PM

POLICE are investigating an incident which left two people in hospital with head injuries this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Sydney St and Vogel Rd about 3.15pm, following reports that two men were stabbed with keys before their vehicle's door was kicked in.

Police said the alleged offender then got into the victims' car and drove aggressively.

Queensland Ambulance Service says two men have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been laid.

Ipswich Queensland Times
