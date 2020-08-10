Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Two arrested, shops closed amid Noosa COVID scare

by Chris Clarke
10th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two young women from NSW have been arrested at a Noosa shopping centre and will be tested for coronavirus after arriving in Queensland before the state border was closed.

It is believed some shops have been closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing two females being transported by police from the shopping centre into a police vehicle with masks on.

"Two young girls got stopped outside the shop and told to sit on the floor, police gave them masks and shut all the doors of the shops, we're all locked in," one woman said.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two Lockyer properties.

        No kidding around: virtual teaching the new frontier

        Premium Content No kidding around: virtual teaching the new frontier

        News COVID-19 has forced teachers into a whole new medium of teaching.

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 in Queensland

        Springfield Lakes estate agency closes after $100k ripoff

        Premium Content Springfield Lakes estate agency closes after $100k ripoff

        Business A real estate agency fined for misusing trust account money has closed