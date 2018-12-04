Menu
The driver called police after he became concerned. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Man arrested after alleged wild Sydney bus brawl erupts

4th Dec 2018 9:20 AM
A man has been arrested and another taken to hospital after a fight broke out on a Sydney bus.

The driver called police after he became concerned when the altercation erupted between his passengers.

A man was arrested after the alleged assault. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police at the crime scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
He pulled over in Beacon Hill, on the city's Northern Beaches, at which point three men descended the bus and began trading punches on the roadside.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries including broken teeth and a suspected fractured jaw.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and is assisting police in their inquiries. A third man is being sought.

 

A man was taken to hospital after the alleged assault on a bus on Warringah Road, Beacon Hill. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police established a crime scene around the bus. Picture: Bill Hearne
Forensic services gathered evidence and finger printed the bus. Picture: Bill Hearne
