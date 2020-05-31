Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An adult man was taken to hospital overnight with lacerations and bruising to his body from a rollover in Mt Coolum.
An adult man was taken to hospital overnight with lacerations and bruising to his body from a rollover in Mt Coolum.
News

Two accidents overnight

Darren Hallesy
by
31st May 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics attended two incidents in the Ipswich region overnight. 

In Gailes, paramedics transported one female in her twenties to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition for precaution following a single-vehicle into a pole on Old Logan Road at 2.40am.

Meanwhile in Wacol, four patients were assessed at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Campbell Avenue and Industrial Avenue at 10.58pm.

Two patients required transport to hospital and were subsequently taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries, the other two patients declined transport.

In today's weather it will be partly cloudy with a top of a pleasant 25 degrees. The mild temperatures will continue this way for at least the next week, with cooler, single figure mornings returning from Wednesday when it will drop to a minimum of five degrees. 

ambulance gailes motor vehicle accident wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug maker ‘sick of dirty drugs’ court told

        premium_icon Drug maker ‘sick of dirty drugs’ court told

        News Man decides to make drugs to avoid underworld figures

        Dramatic citizen’s arrest on man wielding crowbar

        premium_icon Dramatic citizen’s arrest on man wielding crowbar

        News Armed bike rider cornered until police arrive at the scene

        One-tonne ‘rag ball’ pulled from sewage treatment plant

        premium_icon One-tonne ‘rag ball’ pulled from sewage treatment plant

        News It took four plant operators, five hours with pitch forks

        Have you seen these men?

        premium_icon Have you seen these men?

        News Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate two men