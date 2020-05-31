Two accidents overnight

An adult man was taken to hospital overnight with lacerations and bruising to his body from a rollover in Mt Coolum.

Paramedics attended two incidents in the Ipswich region overnight.

In Gailes, paramedics transported one female in her twenties to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition for precaution following a single-vehicle into a pole on Old Logan Road at 2.40am.

Meanwhile in Wacol, four patients were assessed at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Campbell Avenue and Industrial Avenue at 10.58pm.

Two patients required transport to hospital and were subsequently taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries, the other two patients declined transport.

In today's weather it will be partly cloudy with a top of a pleasant 25 degrees. The mild temperatures will continue this way for at least the next week, with cooler, single figure mornings returning from Wednesday when it will drop to a minimum of five degrees.