Police will search Wollert tip in relation to missing Epping woman Ju Zhang.
News

Twist in search for mum’s body

by Jack Paynter
15th Jun 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM

A search has been launched at a Melbourne tip as detectives ramp up efforts to find the body of a missing mum.

Victoria Police confirmed missing person squad detectives would start searching the Wollert Waste Management Centre on Tuesday as part of their investigation into the “suspicious disappearance” of Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang.

Police are expected to search through landfill at the Bridge Inn Rd site over the next four days.

The 33-year-old’s body is yet to be found but detectives have alleged she was murdered.

They have charged her boyfriend, Joon Seong Tan, with one count of murder after he was arrested at Melbourne Airport in February.

Epping woman Ju Zhang was last seen alive on February 1.
Mr Tan, 35, appeared in court on February 12 where it was revealed detectives were trawling through 3500 hours of CCTV footage in relation to the case.

The 35-year-old from Doncaster remains in custody and is expected to next face Melbourne Magistrates Court again in July.

A number of searches for Ms Zhang’s body were conducted earlier this year in bushland along the Darebin Creek in the Heidelberg West and Alphington areas.

Ju Zhang’s boyfriend, Joon Seong Tan, has been charged with murder.
Police search the Darebin Creek in Heidelberg for missing Epping woman Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
The mum-of-one was last seen alive at her home in Winchester Ave, Epping about 5.30pm on February 1.

At the time she was last seen, police believe she was wearing a pink nightgown and possibly pink slippers.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said investigators were “as tenacious and committed as ever” to give Ms Zhang’s family some closure.

“We’re hopeful that the search this week will move us closer to ultimately being able to find Ju and give her family even a small amount of comfort that she’s been located,” he said.

“While we do have someone before the court, it is important that we continue to follow up all avenues in terms of Ju’s current location.”

Police said the investigation into her disappearance was ongoing.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

