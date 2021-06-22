Twist in search for convicted killer

Officers patrolling the Dundathu area spotted the Holden Commodore utility registered to Alan Lace when the vehicle accelerated away and evaded police.

Three people have been charged over alleged links to a convicted killer who remains on the run in regional Queensland.

Alan Lace was stopped on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough on Friday night after he allegedly removed his tracking device. He ran into nearby bushland and is yet to be located.

Police dog Rambo was killed after he was hit by a car while tracking the fugitive.

Police have still not located 53-year-old Lace, who is considered dangerous and “may be armed”.

On Monday, officers attempted to stop a Holden Commodore utility, registered to the convicted killer, but the vehicle accelerated away and evaded police.

The ute was found abandoned a short time later on Prawle Rd in Dundathu.

Police then found and arrested a man and a woman nearby after allegedly finding a homemade loaded firearm in the man’s possession.

Polair helped officers locate another man nearby.

Investigators believe Lace, who was convicted of murdering Margaret James at her Caboolture home in 1999, is likely still in the Maryborough area.

He also has links to Childers, and police say he could have made his way there.

Members of the public who spot Lace are urged to steer clear of him and contact police immediately.

The two men, aged 26 and 29, arrested on Monday have been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful possession of weapons, driving of motor vehicle without a driver’s, possess dangerous drugs, and evading police.

The woman was charged with trespassing and obstructing police.

