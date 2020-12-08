Twist in missing millionaire mystery

A friend of missing Sydney woman Melissa Caddick’s husband has shared a bizarre theory about her disappearance on social media.

Missing Sydney woman Melissa Caddick may have made the "choice" to disappear, a friend of the businesswoman's husband has suggested.

Taking to a Facebook page dedicated to the millionaire's mystery disappearance recently, Kate Tejano - a friend of Ms Caddick's husband, DJ Anthony Koletti - shared her startling theory.

She wrote that the 49-year-old may have deliberately decided to vanish "for a couple of weeks", echoing a similar police theory.

The idea has been fuelled by the fact the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had launched an investigation into Ms Caddick regarding how her company Maliver Pty Ltd handled its funds, with federal police carrying out a raid just two days before the mother of one vanished.

Missing Dover Heights woman Melissa Caddick, pictured with her husband Anthony Koletti and soccer hero Craig Foster. Picture Facebook.

Last week, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that investors were concerned Ms Caddick might have "misappropriated between $25 million and $40 million, with one victim entrusting her with $5 million".

During the online discussion, Ms Tejano distanced herself from her theory, claiming she was making an "assumption like everyone else in this group" and denied being Mr Koletti's friend, writing: "Maybe I added him (on Facebook) because I just liked his music?"

However, the pair have been speaking on the social media platform since at least 2016, and Ms Tejano has repeatedly defended the couple from online speculation.

"You have no idea who he is or know who his wife is personally," she wrote in a post which was liked by the couple's relatives.

"You weren't there when all this started and you have no idea what really happened."

Ms Caddick was last seen by her husband just after midnight on November 12 inside their $7 million mansion in Dover Heights in Sydney's east.

Melissa Caddick was last seen at her Dover Heights home on November 12. Picture: Damian Shaw

Police were told Ms Caddick might have left the house at around 5.30am the same day to go for a run without her mobile phone, and she hasn't been heard from since.

So far, investigators say they have found "no trace" of Ms Caddick even after trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from nearby properties.

Earlier this month, police called for dashcam vision and public assistance as the search continued, noting that "concerns are held for her welfare".

Ms Caddick is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of slim build, with long brown hair. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black singlet top and leggings and silver Nike sneakers, and did not take any money, mobile phone or personal possessions with her.

Anyone with information about Melissa Caddick's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

