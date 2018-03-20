Twins make for double trouble at Ipswich Hospital

BABY LOVE: Sofie and Kurt Moore became an instant family of four with the safe arrival of twins Harland and Indiana on March 13.

SOFIE and Kurt Moore became an instant family of four with the safe arrival of twins Harland and Indiana on March 13.

The precious arrivals, weighing 2505g and 2500g, are among good company, with seven other sets of twins born at Ipswich Hospital this year.

Birthing Suite Nurse Unit manager Alison Caddick said last year there were 18 set of twins born at Ipswich Hospital.

"March was the most popular months for twins last year with four sets of twins. The record in 2016 was seven sets of twins born in a month in both February and July," Ms Caddick said.

"We celebrate every birth at Ipswich Hospital and it is an absolute privilege to help safely deliver twins - double the reason to smile.

"We also acknowledge the superb effort of West Moreton mothers who carry two babies through pregnancy and we are proud to be part of the support network to help families through what is both a joyous and challenging time."

Mrs Moore said the safe arrival of Harland and Indiana was a momentous occasion, not least because of a family history in which four generations of women each lost one of their twins in utero.

"Myself, my mother, my nan and our great nan were all twins but only one twin survived," Mrs Moore.

"My mum lost my twin at 12 weeks' pregnant."

She said given the family history - including identical twins on her husband's side - she always believed she would have twins.

"When we found out we were having twins we cried with happiness and joy," Mrs Moore said.

"We wanted a big family, I fell pregnant and we instantly got a family of four.

"Being a mother to twins is exciting. Given my family history it is rare (to safely birth twins) so it's a real blessing.''

Mrs Moore said the risk of complications during her pregnancy was frightening but she encouraged other women having a multiple birth to embrace support networks and to resist the urge to change their entire lifestyle out of a false need to constantly protect their unborn twins.

"It is easier to tell people about your worries than go through it alone," she said. "Everyone is just as excited as we are and want to help.''

West Moreton Health refers parents of twin babies to the Multiple Birth Association, which provides support, resources and education for families sharing a multiple birth experience.

There were two sets of twins welcomed at Ipswich Hospital in a fitting celebration of Multiple Birth Awareness Week which was last week.