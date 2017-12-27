‘Someone died because people were doing f*** all’

Ravneet Singh Gill, who died at Duranbah Beach on Christmas Day.

TWO men have accused fellow surfers of "standing around watching" as a man drowned at a beach on the NSW-Queensland border.

A 22-year-old Indian national - named by the Gold Coast Bulletin as Ravneet Singh Gill - was with a group of seven other swimmers at Duranbah Beach at Tweed Heads on Christmas Day when he was pulled out to sea in a rip.

Queensland surf lifesavers took to the water on jetskis for the mass rescue assisted by the Harrington Twins, Shaun and Dean, who are known for their Jackass-style stunts.

"To all those surfers yesterday at D'bah (Duranbah Beach) who watched two lifeguards, me and my family save six people and one drowned, F*** YOU," the Harrington Twins wrote on their Instagram page on Boxing Day.

"If you see someone in trouble you HELP THEM and that kite boarder who nearly ran me over twice when I had an unconscious man in my arms you can get f***ed.

"Some poor family has lost a life because people were standing around watching and doing f*** all, it's f***ing bulls***!!"

Shaun and Dean Harrington helped out with the rescue. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Police were called to the scene about 4.45pm.

The surf lifesavers and the Harringtons rescued all eight swimmers, but Mr Singh was pulled from the water unconscious. Paramedics were unable to be revive him on the shore.

The other seven were taken to hospital for assessment, police said, and the beach was closed for the rest of the day.

Mr Singh's friends returned to the beach yesterday and remembered the Southern Cross University business student as a "golden-hearted person", the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Officers from Tweed Byron Local Area Command have launched an investigation into the drowning.

"The incident is a timely reminder for swimmers to make safety the priority when in, on or around the water this summer," police said in a statement.

The Harrington Twins' post has received more than 6000 likes.