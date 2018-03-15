Violent twins escape jail time

Cairns twins Lionel and Edward Piva speak to the media outside of court ahead of their sentencing, after both pleading guilty to occasioning bodily harm whilst armed. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Cairns twins Lionel and Edward Piva speak to the media outside of court ahead of their sentencing, after both pleading guilty to occasioning bodily harm whilst armed. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Cairns twins Edward and Lionel Piva have narrowly avoided being sent back to prison after a violent home invasion that has left a Woree man afraid to be in his own home.

Appearing in the Cairns District Court yesterday, the 19-year-olds pleaded guilty to 10 charges between them, the most serious being assaults ­occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company.

The court heard that in April last year the brothers had been drinking with their older brother Leslie Piva, 22, and an associate Liam Dean, 22, and were looking for money to buy more alcohol.

The four then attended a Woree home where a 49-year-old man was known to ­Edward, in the hope they could get money. The 49-year-old was woken about 2am before four men allegedly forced their way inside.

The court heard Lionel then punched the man and beat him to the head with a torch.

The twins and co-offenders stole alcohol before fleeing and later being picked up by police.

The Woree man required medical attention and about 10 stitches for cuts to his head.

In a victim impact statement, the court heard that since the attack the man had been emotionally and physiologically affected and "is afraid at night".

"He says that he lives in fear that he will be attacked in his home again," Judge Fantin told the court.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Nevard said: "People have the right to feel safe in their home, particularly at night."

Defence barristers Stephanie Williams and James Sheridan told the court the Piva brothers had come "from a troubled background".

Judge Fantin said the ­sentences reflected the twins' age and "early but important" steps towards rehabilitation since being released from jail for unrelated matters.

Lionel was handed a head sentence of two years in prison for assaults occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company charge, while Edward received a head sentence of 18 months in prison for the same offence.

They were also both ­sentenced to serve six months in prison for burglary and stealing offences, which are to be served concurrently.

Edward and Lionel were granted immediate parole ­yesterday.