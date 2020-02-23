Twin tons keep Blue Dogs in top position

LOYAL CLUBMAN: Laidley's Matt Grassick showed tremendous patience on his way to 106. Photo: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: A Laidley batathon headlined by dual centuries snuffed out any hopes Centrals held of banking points from their latest IWMCA First Grade two-day encounter.

Loyal Blue Dog Matt Grassick and the competition’s pre-eminent player Mick Sippel presented immovable obstacles on their way to triple figures.

Beginning play at 2/74 after Centrals recorded 152, Gerard Sippel added eight to his overnight total before falling for 46.

When skipper Alex Welsh followed for a duck, the Kookaburras must have thought they were a chance of pulling off an unlikely first innings win.

Any optimism was short-lived, however, as Grassick joined his masterful colleague at the crease.

Blunting the assault, the duo took control of the fixture and forced their fatiguing opponents to chase leather all afternoon.

Grassick finished with 106, while Sippel posted 123 to rack up another classy ton in the top flight.

Centrals skipper Matt Guest said it was a belter of a deck at Laidley and the battle-hardened home side took full advantage.

“Matty Grassick and Mick Sippel are so experienced,” He said.

“We would bowl one bad ball an over and they punished us. They played really well.”

Once Laidley wrapped up the first innings triumph, Guest injected part-timers and gave everyone a chance with the cherry, much to the delight of standout Alex Dell. Illustrating his abilities to his captain, the medium pacer collected 3/18 from seven overs but it was too little, too late, with Laidley’s lower order enjoying much-needed batting practice as they eked out the remaining time to reach 9/385 at close. The landslide victory assures the mighty Blue Dogs will lead past the regular season post.