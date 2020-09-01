Twin death point scoring is abhorrent

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It is absolutely outrageous how sections of the media turn human tragedy of a family's loss of an unborn twin into a political-point-scoring exercise.

The focus has been turned back to a matter-of-fact statement made by Annastacia Palaszczuk 12 days ago that each jurisdiction presides over its own health facilities.

Despite this, she has made it clear that "where there is an absolute need for a family to access our healthcare it will go through the chief health officer."

In that capacity Jeannette Young made crucial statements surrounding this sad event: "No exemption was requested", "The police do not stop ambulances", "They do not stop Life Flight helicopters" and "Anyone can come across a border in an emergency."

Young is the consummate professional with no political axe to grind, a far more reliable source than the keyboard warriors who masquerade as paragons of propriety and claim to adhere to codes of conduct, but go for the jugular if it means securing a sensational headline.

How Palaszczuk's remarks can be construed as having a disregard for non-Queenslanders is a mischievous slur on her successful efforts to keep people safe.

Adding to the tragedy is the association of the term "deadly political border games" with Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

It is not a game when Australians are dying from the most insidious virus to visit this planet in a century. F CARROLL, Moorooka