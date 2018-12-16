Twin babies were no April Fool's joke

HENRY (Harry) Domrow was out ploughing when someone told him his wife Amanda had given birth to twins.

As far as he knew, she was in Rosewood shopping and, because it was April 1, 1925, Harry didn't believe them.

'I know it's April Fool's Day,' he replied.

However, when she didn't return for milking, he thought he should go out looking for her.

This is one story sent in by Betty Domrow in response to a call for stories and recorded births at St Kilda's Private Hospital at Rosewood.

On, May 6, 1919, a local newspaper printed: "Nurse Stubbs (nee Fullekrug), certificated, begs to announce that she has opened a private hospital and nursing home on the premises in John St, opposite Dr Wallace's (formerly known as St Florence's). Maternity patients received and morning cases attended.”

PIONEERING: Nurse Augusta Phyllis Stubbs opend a private hospital at Rosewood.

The private hospital was located in 45 John St, at Rosewood. Now 100 years later, two granddaughters of Nurse Stubbs, Jenny and Shirley Stubbs, are trying to reconstruct a list of those born in the hospital as well as interesting stories dating back over the years. It is not known exactly when the hospital closed but it is thought sometime in 1947.

St Kilda's Hospital back in the day.

"Any information or anecdotes would be appreciated as we try to add to the history of St Kilda's.” Shirley said.

