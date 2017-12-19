Twilight market fun this week at Springfield

Orion Springfield Central's first Christmas Twilight Markets will be held this Friday, December 22.

A SPECIAL Christmas night market is gearing up to be one of the stand-out Ipswich events this Christmas season.

Orion Springfield Central in collaboration with the Springfield Markets will hold its inaugural Twilight Christmas Market which is already proving very popular across the event's social media platforms.

Springfield Markets co-ordinator Vicki Martin said the market was the perfect way to kick start the Christmas holidays.

"We've got 90 plus stalls locked in and we've already had lots of people say they are looking forward to coming along,” Ms Martin said.

"I think the success of the Sunday markets we held here about a month ago has proven people are keen to get behind the idea of markets being held at Orion and Main Street is set up perfectly for it.

"The markets will include heaps of food, crafts, children's clothing and toys, so lots of great gift ideas for the whole family.”

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said she hoped the markets would become a regular fixture on the event calendar.

"We absolutely loved the atmosphere created by our recent Christmas Street Party and wanted to offer something different for our community, while providing a good opportunity to support local businesses,” Ms Crittenden said.

"With Christmas Day falling on a Monday, we thought a twilight market open from 9am until midnight on Friday would offer people a great night out.”

The Christmas Twilight Markets are on this Friday from 9am to midnight at Main St, Orion Springfield Central. For more information, visit the Twilight Christmas Market Facebook event page.