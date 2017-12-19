Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Twilight market fun this week at Springfield

Orion Springfield Central's first Christmas Twilight Markets will be held this Friday, December 22.
Orion Springfield Central's first Christmas Twilight Markets will be held this Friday, December 22. Murray Rix
Myjanne Jensen
by

A SPECIAL Christmas night market is gearing up to be one of the stand-out Ipswich events this Christmas season.

Orion Springfield Central in collaboration with the Springfield Markets will hold its inaugural Twilight Christmas Market which is already proving very popular across the event's social media platforms.

Springfield Markets co-ordinator Vicki Martin said the market was the perfect way to kick start the Christmas holidays.

"We've got 90 plus stalls locked in and we've already had lots of people say they are looking forward to coming along,” Ms Martin said.

"I think the success of the Sunday markets we held here about a month ago has proven people are keen to get behind the idea of markets being held at Orion and Main Street is set up perfectly for it.

"The markets will include heaps of food, crafts, children's clothing and toys, so lots of great gift ideas for the whole family.”

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said she hoped the markets would become a regular fixture on the event calendar.

"We absolutely loved the atmosphere created by our recent Christmas Street Party and wanted to offer something different for our community, while providing a good opportunity to support local businesses,” Ms Crittenden said.

"With Christmas Day falling on a Monday, we thought a twilight market open from 9am until midnight on Friday would offer people a great night out.”

The Christmas Twilight Markets are on this Friday from 9am to midnight at Main St, Orion Springfield Central. For more information, visit the Twilight Christmas Market Facebook event page.

Topics:  christmas 2017 community event orion springfield central springfield markets twilight christmas market

Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Indian food lovers just love Indian Tadka

Lost dogs found in massive Ipswich drug bust

These dogs were found on a Churchable property.

Detectives are searching for the owners of two dogs

Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh.

'A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it.'

Cricket ticket, artwork revealed in councillors' gift update

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli witnessed 10 wickets fall on day two of the Ashes at the Gabba, including the dismissal of Usman Khawaja at the hands of England bowler Moeen Ali.

A councillor must inform the CEO of the interest within 30 days.

Local Partners