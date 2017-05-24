28°
Opinion

Twiggy puts money where mouth is

24th May 2017 5:00 PM
Fortescue Metals Group CEO and philanthropist Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and actor Russell Crowe at an event unveiling one of Australia's largest philanthropic donations to fund a variety of social and scientific causes at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, May 22, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Fortescue Metals Group CEO and philanthropist Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and actor Russell Crowe at an event unveiling one of Australia's largest philanthropic donations to fund a variety of social and scientific causes at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, May 22, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

PHILANTROPIST Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest is one amazing businessman: living by the adage "To whom much is given, much is required".

He leads by example; he gives back.

He has taken a leaf out of Bill Gates' book. Gates donates 99% of profits to global assistance to the world's poorest.

Of course Forrest's historically generous $400million donation to Australian charities will change the course of history for many of his recipients.

Politicians and corporation executives on phenomenal bonuses and salary packages need to follow this generous-hearted leader's example, investing in Australia's future for the benefit of the nation, not for personal gain.

When we hear of the ludicrous salaries paid to bureaucrats and executives by some of the largest corporations, out of sync with the financially-challenged among us, we can only wonder why the great income divide is not a crucial matter of political debate.

It is condoned by democratically-elected parliamentarians, well-renumerated themselves.

They tend to run for cover when anomalies in their expenses, paid by the taxpayer, are challenged.

Narcissism is alive and well among the rich and famous.

Compassion for those less-fortunate is rare.

Inequity and social justice are paid lip service by the nation's richest, whether in business or in government. Accumulating riches is a global malaise.

Are we an equal-opportunity nation or will income determine life's pathway and success?

Forrest has put his money where his heart is.

Twiggy for PM?

E ROWE

Marcoola

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  andrew forrest letters philanthropy

