Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew 'Twiggy' and Nicola Forrest at W Hotel
Andrew 'Twiggy' and Nicola Forrest at W Hotel
Letters to the Editor

Twiggy Forrest puts his money where his mouth is

3rd Nov 2020 1:08 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR; West Australia's Gina Reinhart, the world's wealthiest woman and mining magnate, with a personal fortune of $29 billion, heiress to Lang Hancock's fortune from mining iron-ore, stands in sharp contrast to Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, former Fortescue CEO and self-made iron-ore magnate, worth a mere $12.7 billion.

Once the world's richest man, "Twiggy" and his wife, Nicole, have acquired the R.M. Williams company, to save it from the fate of many of Australia's iconic brands and businesses sold overseas.

This man is a phenomenon among his peers, philanthropic and an investor in indigenous communities and employment, particularly in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia.

His fortune is used for the benefit of Australia and Australians.

He is a self-made man with a social conscience, aware of the fact :"To whom much is given, much is required."

Like the USA's Bill Gates, he gives much of his fortune away to numerous charities. He is worthy of his "Australian of the Year" award.

Reinhart has children battling in court over her fortune, wanting a share of her inheritance.

The Forrests have invested in people and communities at risk, helping change the lives and livelihoods of individuals, by making them self-sufficient.

The R.M. Williams brand, like "Vegemite", is now in Australian hands.

Too much of our national treasures and icons, properties and brains trust have been sold to foreign interests. It is heroes like the Forrests, who secure Australia's best for the good of the nation's future.

Eloise Rowe, Marcoola

gina rinehart letters to the editor twiggy forrest
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        That’s not a storm: Council admits error in debris mailout

        Premium Content That’s not a storm: Council admits error in debris mailout

        News Ipswich City Council says it has destroyed a leaflet that advised residents they had not experienced a “storm event”

        Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

        Premium Content Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

        News Police raid uncovers alleged drug money hidden inside movie projector

        Ipswich MP ‘very willing and able’ to take on Cabinet position

        Premium Content Ipswich MP ‘very willing and able’ to take on Cabinet...

        Politics Labor retained all four of its seats in Ipswich as the party swept to victory.

        Man injured in quad bike accident

        Premium Content Man injured in quad bike accident

        News The man was taken to hospital after the accident, while a woman was also injured in...