Twiggy Forrest puts his money where his mouth is

LETTER TO THE EDITOR; West Australia's Gina Reinhart, the world's wealthiest woman and mining magnate, with a personal fortune of $29 billion, heiress to Lang Hancock's fortune from mining iron-ore, stands in sharp contrast to Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, former Fortescue CEO and self-made iron-ore magnate, worth a mere $12.7 billion.



Once the world's richest man, "Twiggy" and his wife, Nicole, have acquired the R.M. Williams company, to save it from the fate of many of Australia's iconic brands and businesses sold overseas.

This man is a phenomenon among his peers, philanthropic and an investor in indigenous communities and employment, particularly in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia.



His fortune is used for the benefit of Australia and Australians.

He is a self-made man with a social conscience, aware of the fact :"To whom much is given, much is required."

Like the USA's Bill Gates, he gives much of his fortune away to numerous charities. He is worthy of his "Australian of the Year" award.



Reinhart has children battling in court over her fortune, wanting a share of her inheritance.

The Forrests have invested in people and communities at risk, helping change the lives and livelihoods of individuals, by making them self-sufficient.



The R.M. Williams brand, like "Vegemite", is now in Australian hands.

Too much of our national treasures and icons, properties and brains trust have been sold to foreign interests. It is heroes like the Forrests, who secure Australia's best for the good of the nation's future.

Eloise Rowe, Marcoola