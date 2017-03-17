Twice the excitement as twins arrive at Ipswich club

Ipswich Knights captain Andrew Butler with his twin sons Archie James and Kayden Paul.

THE Ipswich Knights' latest twin arrivals already have little club jumpsuits to wear at future matches.

Thanks to head coach Graham Ross and excited teammates, captain Andrew Butler and his wife Mandy have some new Knights gear to fit two young supporters.

It's been a rollercoaster time for the Collingwood Park-based couple who have just welcomed twins Archie James and Kayden Paul.

The twins arrived last Thursday after the Knights' new skipper wisely sat out his team's midweek FFA Cup match against Holland Park.

But after taking Mandy home from hospital around noon on Sunday, Andrew joined his teammates for their Brisbane Premier League match against Mitchelton that night.

"It was the most exhausting and emotional week I had,'' he said.

Although the Knights suffered their first BPL loss of the season on Sunday night, Butler was glad he made the effort after the twins arrived.

"The (Knights) boys were really excited for us. It's good,'' he said.

"(As captain), you want to lead.''

Asked how the twins will change his life, Butler said: "Probably adjusting to no sleep really''.

"We're just trying to settle into a routine and get everything sorted,'' the Knights on-field leader said.

Butler, who recently turned 30, is hopeful the team is also settled leading into their next BPL clash.

The Knights face Holland Park again on Saturday night at Whites Hill Reserve, this time in a premiership encounter.

"We actually had the night off on Tuesday, trying to just freshen right back up,'' the right winger said.

"I think the extra-time in the FFA Cup game took it out of the boys.

"I'll play at the weekend.''

The recently-appointed captain is happy with the Knights' steady progress in the BPL, having a win and two draws to go with last weekend's 4-0 defeat.

"We've started pretty well,'' Butler said.

"The past week was a bit of a disappointment but we'll get over that this week and go from there.''

In other regional matches, Western Pride are scheduled to host Redlands United on Saturday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Pride are chasing their first win of the National Premier Leagues season after some tight battles with Strikers, Brisbane Roar Youth and Olympic.

The Pride women launch their new NPL season against Souths at Redcliffe on Sunday afternoon.

In Capital League 2, Western Spirit host Pine Rivers United at Kippen Park on Saturday night.

The Ipswich City Bulls travel to Oxley United's home base at Dunlop Park for a 3pm game on Saturday.

Game day

NPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Redlands United at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPL women: Sunday (3.15pm) - Western Pride v Souths United at AJ Kelly Park, Redcliffe.

BPL: Saturday (7pm) - Ipswich Knights v Holland Park at Whites Hill Reserve.

CL2: Saturday (3pm) - Ipswich City v Oxley United at Dunlop Park. 6pm: Western Spirit v Pine Rivers United at Kippen Park.