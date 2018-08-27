Twice as many killed on Ipswich roads

TODAY is the start of Queensland Road Safety Week and Ipswich police have a timely reminder for drivers.

It's a message that could save a life.

"Driving is a privilege, not a right," Ipswich police district Inspector Keith McDonald said.

"The effect of someone being injured or killed in an accident extends throughout the community. Life is precious and you only get one chance."

To this month, Ipswich's road toll for 2018 is 13 - almost double what it was at the same point in 2017.

Investigations into the 49 fatal crashes that happened in the Southern Region last year found 44 of them related to the Fatal Five.

Mr McDonald said of those 44 incidents, 11 involved more than one of the Fatal Five.

"The most prevalent Fatal Five factors in those crashes was inattention or distraction, at 39 per cent; then alcohol and drugs, at 31 per cent; and excessive speed, at 25 per cent," he said.

Police have a plan for each day:

Day 1: Pedestrians

Police have noticed an increasing number of pedestrians distracted by mobile phones mindlessly walking into the path of oncoming traffic.

Day 2: Motorists

In 2017, 101 drivers were killed and 3522 seriously injured across Queensland. And 52 passengers were killed and 1210 seriously injured.

Each crash involving serious injury can cost the taxpayer $2.5-3.1million in medical response and rehabilitation.

Day 3: Heavy vehicles

This stresses the responsibilities of all road users to sharing the road with trucks.

Day 4: Bicycle riders

Mr McDonald encouraged bike riders to use bike lanes where possible and where they are not available, to assess the risks involved in a particular route and to be realistic about the dangers.

Day 5: Motorcycles

Of the 49 fatal crashes in the Southern Region last year, nine involved motorcycle riders and of those, the rider was at fault in 66 per cent of cases.

Queensland Road Safety Week runs from August 27-31.