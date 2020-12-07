Twelve reasons for success as Hornets juniors create history

The Ipswich Hornets Taverners players celebrate winning the club's first one-day grand final at Allan Border Field.

THEY stick together, they never give in, they follow a game plan - even under immense pressure.

Twelve of the region's most promising teenage cricketers have combined to create history for the Ipswich Hornets club.

The Ipswich Hornets under-16 side completed a tremendous season in the tradition-rich Lord Taverners competition by beating Toombul in the one-day grand final at Allan Border Field.

After winning eight of their 10 games and a semi-final to qualify for the title decider, the Hornets juniors sealed Sunday's final by 11 runs.

As delighted head coach Graham Power highlighted, the teenagers displayed tremendous character after only setting Toombul 122 runs for victory.

"It's probably been a little bit of a replica of some of the other previous games . . . where we just sort of hung in there and in the end, our pressure that we applied paid dividends really,'' Power said.

Power conceded his team's target provided some anxious moments, especially with Toombul travelling comfortably at 4/75 in reply.

"The fact that we hadn't batted our 50 overs was probably more of a worry,'' he said.

However, the head coach need not have been concerned knowing how his team had fought back to regularly win their second and third sessions during the season.

Sahal Khatree (2/19) and Aum Thanki (3/19) turned the match back in Ipswich's favour with some outstanding middle innings bowling.

"Those two spinners got us back in the game, supported by some good fielding,'' Power said.

The Hornets players made three run outs in dismissing the Bulls for 110 in the 44th over.

One of the run-outs was a direct hit by Thanki that kept Toombul in check.

"All of a sudden the boys were a bit more keener in the field when you have a couple of runouts,'' he said.

Power said the Hornets had the same 12 players for about 90 percent of the season.

"That's probably been a contributing factor because we've been stable. We haven't had to change the team,'' Power said.

"Everyone's understood the game plan and worked pretty well at what their role was.

"The fact that we only used 12 probably worked to our advantage in lots of cases.''

Power was assisted by Simon Emmerson with Pat Nason and Jason Bloomfield as managers.

Jason's wife Samantha was team scorer.

The head coach hoped to return for next year's next Lord Taverners competition after sharing in the Hornets first grand final win.

He was also pleased to see a number of his players enjoy the experience of playing at Allan Border Field for the first time.

That included the atmosphere and having to adjust to how the ball reacts in the field on the Allan Border turf.

"There was a lot more spectators there than I thought there would be,'' Power said.

"One of the questions one of the boys asked me was: "Does the ball always zigzag across the field?

"The ball doesn't actually go straight. It zigzags a little bit.

"You have got to be a little bit aware that it's not going to come straight at you. It could be moving a little bit.''

Power hopes the Hornets achievement provides encouragement for future juniors at the Ipswich club.

"From three years ago when we were bottom to three seasons later being at the top, I think it's been a good journey,'' Power said.

STATE OF PLAY

Lord Taverners grand final

Toombul v Ipswich Hornets at Allan Border Field

Hornets Innings

William Nason b Hartshorn 0 (1)

Zach Fisher lbw Kapoor 19 (42)

Harry Sheppard c Singh b Hartshorn 0 (5)

Zane Newton c Herd b Bidgood 17 (45)

Lucas Sefont c Pembroke b Kapoor 40 (32)

Jack Geldard c Malone b Kapoor 6 (13)

Jared Adamski st Singh b Kapoor 1 (3)

Aum Thanki c Grauf b Kapoor 2 (18)

Regan Liebke c Hartshorn b Grauf 1 (17)

Hayden Bloomfield not out 10 (23)

Reiko Vermeulen lbw Balkin 1 (14)

Extras (6b 1lb 16w 2nb) 24

Total (35.1ov) 121

FoW: 1, 3, 42, 51, 68, 83, 94, 103, 103, 121

Bowling: L. Hartshorn 5/1/12/2; T. Malone 7/1/10/0; H. Bidgood 5/0/25/1; E. Kapoor; 10/2/34/5; N. Grauf 8/1/33/1; J. Balkin 0.1/0/0/1.

Bulls Innings

B. Herd run out (Sefont/Nason) 20 (49)

P. Singh (run out Geldard/Nason) 27 (57)

D. McCloy c Fisher b Khatree 18 (18)

J. Cotgreave c Fisher b Geldard 9 (25)

R. Pembroke c Adamski b Khatree 0 (11)

J. Case c & b Thanki 4 (25)

J. Balkin c Geldard b Thanki 9 (24)

L. Hartshorn lbw Thanki 1 (8)

E. Kapoor run out (Thanki) 0 (18)

T. Malone not out 8 (18)

N. Grauf b Adamski 2 (9)

Extras (1lv 10w 1nb) 12

Total (43.3ov) 110

FoW: 42, 71, 73, 75, 82, 93, 96, 99, 110

Bowling: Hayden Bloomfield 3/0/15/0; Reiko Vermeulen 3/0/7/0; Jack Geldard 9/3/27/1; Jared Adamski 7.3/3/11/1; Sahal Khatree 10/2/19/2; Regan Liebke 1/0/11/0; Aum Thanki 10/4/19/3.

Ipswich Hornets won by 11 runs.