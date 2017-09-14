Tweeters Country Getaway: where birds soar over the gorge

Mark Furler is APN Australian Regional Media’s group digital editor. He’s an award-winning journalist who has lived and worked on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for more than 25 years. He’s passionate about fighting for a better go for locals. His awards include APN Editor of the Year, and involvement in three PANPA Newspaper of the Year wins for the Sunshine Coast Daily.

MINUTES after arriving, almost on cue, the peacock opens its feathers, putting on a stunning display in the falling sun.

Welcome to Tweeters Country Getaway, a short drive from the Bunya Mountains, where our boys are roughing in a tent for the night.

We wanted to be close to them, just in case, but wanted a little luxury - and some shelter from the cold nights. We stumbled upon Tweeters Country Getaway on Airbnb site and decided to give it a go.

Our hosts Peter and Thuy couldn't have been more welcoming as we took a look at their magnificent 72 acre natural bushland property on the New England Highway between Crows Nest and Cooyar.

The land is home to more than 120 bird species and a picturesque 85 metre deep gorge.

Peter has worked tireless, first clearing a homesite, and overseeing the construction of a farm stay which allows for large families, wedding and function guests to all stay in the same amazing location.

The property's 'neighbours' include the Ravensbourne, Crows Nest, The Palms and Bunya Mountains national parks as well as Cressbrook, Perserverance and Cooby lakes.

There's also horse riding on offer at "Cowboy Up", two wineries, arts and crafts shops and historical village.

It's almost like an 'outback' experience but just two hours from Brisbane.

The story of the property's development is fascinating, especially as Peter and Thuy relay it over our evening meal.

When they bought the block it was completely overgrown with pest weeds such as lantana, while termites had badly eaten the old house that had not been lived in for decades.

"Thuy, being from Vietnam, was very apprehensive at the start with the isolation and quietness of the Aussie bush which she found a bit terrifying to begin with," Peter says.

But the peacefulness and interaction with nature slowly overcame any reservations she had with her move to the country.



"We had no power and water to start off with so we did it pretty tough until we renovated the old house which gave us a base to live while we organised the buildings, had the power connected and the lastly very fortunately for us, we had a bore drilled and hit good water at our first try.



"Water is everything in the country and due to our location no town water services are available so it was essential for us to find underground water otherwise we would not have been able to operate our retreat.



"The main infrastructure for Tweeters Country Getaway was finally finished on August 31st allowing us to officially open for guests on September first 2016.

"Our philosophy was to provide a unique farmstay experience with resort style accommodation."

The retreat includes six rooms which can fit up to 16 people. There are four adult rooms and two kids/singles rooms with two single bunk beds in each.



The rooms can be joined together with a lockable sliding door.



All rooms have their own ensuite, walk in robe and TV.

The huge common loungeroom includes very comfortable recliners which are well located near the bar.

Peter and Thuy have also catered for senior members of the family with wide concrete walkways for those in wheelchairs.

You can even bring the family dog with a secure kennel facility available.

Tweeters would make a beautiful location for weddings and functions with a signing table established overlooking the valley and mountain ranges to the north.

Activities to keep the kids entertained include bush walking and bird watching, spotlighting for nocturnal animals, feed & care of the farm animals.

There's also campfire & campfire cooking, stargazing, cricket, bocce, library, swings, board games, swimming in the dams and creek when weather permitting etc.

For adults, just unwinding on the deck or verandah overlooking the impressive gorge at sunset and sunrise is entertainment in itself.

Tweeters offers generous country-style meals at modest prices while there are self-catering packages for large groups / families / functions / weddings.

You can view the website www.tweeters.com.au for more information or book directly.