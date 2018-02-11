Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Teen bombarded with snaps of men in hi-vis after viral tweet

Danielle McIver's tweet has gone viral. Picture: Twitter
Danielle McIver's tweet has gone viral. Picture: Twitter
by Jacob Dirnhuber

A STUDENT who revealed she finds workmen attractive has been swamped by snaps of potential suitors in high-vis.

Danielle McIver, 18, tweeted recently that the "three sexiest" things are "a guy in workwear, a guy in grey cottons or a guy driving."

Dozens of hopeful blokes bombarded the nursing student's post with pictures of themselves in work gear - but so far her perfect man hasn't appeared.

Danielle, from Livingston, Scotland told Sun Online: "I haven't replied to anybody at all yet. I don't think I'll find the man of my dreams on Twitter."

"It takes a bit more than some workwear and a driving licence," she added.

"I'm just laughing it off. My parents don't know yet though."

One man sent a photo of himself clad in a fluorescent yellow bin man uniform posing seductively for the camera, while a gardener posted a picture of himself getting stuck into some weeds.

Another ticked all three boxes by sending in a video of himself working, wearing hi-vis gear over a grey sweatshirt as he drove around a construction site.

One tweeter asked Danielle: "What about my pal Callum Scott?" alongside a Snapchat image of Callum in his work clothes with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.

Another posted a picture of a friend taking a break from digging to pose with his spade and asked: "What about my friend in his work wear?"

And a third tweeter tried to set up his firefighter pal Josh by sending in a picture of him in uniform.

Hopeful Josh replied: "Loves a man in uniform."

Several girls also wrote in to Danielle, with one writing "Yess or the grey cottons", with a love heart emoji.

???

Another told her boyfriend "You look finest in your joinery trousers."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Related Items

Topics:  dating hi vis men tweet viral workwear

News Corp Australia
Football star sweats on international clearance

Football star sweats on international clearance

ONE of Western Pride's most dependable and dangerous footballers is itching to return to the state competition after impressing in New Zealand.

Man poured petrol on woman, lit house on fire, police allege

Aftermath of a fire on Brisbane Street in West Ipswich.

Police looking for man linked to 'suspicious' house fire

EXTREME HEAT: Afternoon thunderstorms bring little relief

Brisbane Broncos Jonas Pearson training at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.

How to spot symptoms of heat stress as temperatures push 40C

Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire

A Queensland Police photo shows the home on Brisbane St in West Ipswich on fire. The fire has been declared suspicious.

Police say fire started following disturbance between two people

Local Partners

How this mother-of-two lost 15kg in 12 weeks

SKEI was fit until an injury forced to take a back seat and the weight piled on. Now she’s gotten her health back, and fast.

What women really want for Valentines Day

Holding red roses and engagement ring. Romance. Proposal. Generic image.

Grand romantic gestures have a place, but it’s the simple things

Elon Musk’s insane $220,000 car

Tesla

I drove a Tesla Model X, sadly I’ll probably never do it again

‘I had an unhealthy obsession with not eating’

Roxy admits to taking her clean eating too far

PR Queen Roxy Jacenko opens up about obsession with starvation

Life without sex: 29-year-old virgin falls pregnant

Lauren has only ever been kissed, and said she didn't like it very much.

Lauren reveals why she’s chosen a life without ever having sex

In the game of life some - okay, most - will cheat sometimes

Informer believed in Lance Armstrong's integrity ...

Dear Instagram: My topless kids aren’t porn

Danielle’s picture was removed from Instagram.

My sin? No shirts