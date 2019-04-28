Tweed torment haunts Jets despite better effort

THE Ipswich Jets suffered a second heartbreaking loss to the Tweed Heads Seagulls in as many seasons after going down 32-24 this afternoon.

Sunk by a 50m penalty goal after the siren last season, the Jets were hoping for happier times on the road trip this year. But it wasn't to be.

Despite playing some exceptional football and leading 24-22 in the 56th minute, the Jets were mowed down by a determined Tweed outfit.

"There are some games of footy where you walk away and can't understand why you lost and that was one of those games,” Ipswich Jets' co-coach Ben Walker said.

"We played really well. We just unfortunately didn't get the win.”

The Jets began on fire, crossing the stripe early through talented winger Shar Walden.

Shortly after, another Ipswich attacking raid saw winger Peter Gubb register a four-pointer on the opposite side of the field.

Five-eighth Josh Cleeland converted to take the Jets to a 10-0 advantage.

The Seagulls broke through for their first try at the 27 minute mark, sparking a pre-halftime onslaught that saw them take an 18-10 lead into the break.

With faith in their players and game plan, the Walker brothers made only minor tweaks to see the Jets re-launch in the second half.

Two quick tries through fullback Jayden Connors and halfback Julian Christian were converted by Cleeland and the Jets looked like they may run away with it.

However, Tweed hit back in the 51st minute after a number of favourable calls piggybacked them up the ground.

With the scores locked 22-22, Cleeland nudged over a penalty before his counterpart responded, nailing two back-to-back penalties of his own.

At 26-24, the Jets were right in it but a converted try in the 74th minute sealed the eight-point triumph for Tweed.

Walker said the Jets were hurt by a couple of 50/50 refereeing decisions which went the way of the Seagulls and shifted momentum mid-way through each half.

"We just weren't able to wrestle back the momentum,” he said.

"It was one of those games where whoever got the right call at the right time was going to get the win.”

Experienced prop Nat Neale was among the Jets' best. Walker also praised interchange player Blake Lenehan.

The Jets face the Central Queensland Capras at Woorabinda in round 9, which doubles as the Queensland Cup's 'Get in the Game' Country Week.

Tom Bushnell