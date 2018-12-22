Menu
Police are searching for Jessica Webster, 15, who has been missing in the Tweed region overnight. Photo: Supplied.
Crime

Police appeal for information as search continues for girl

by Talisa Eley
22nd Dec 2018 9:24 AM

TWEED police are appealing for information as they continue the search for a teenage girl missing overnight.

Jessica Webster, 15, was last seen boarding a bus to Tweed Heads on Tweed Coast Road at Pottsville around 10am on Friday.

Police were notified when she didn't come home.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the family hold concerns for Jessica's welfare due to her age and a medical condition.

 

Jessica was last spotted boarding a bus from Pottsville to Tweed Heads but never arrived home. Photo: Supplied.
The spokeswoman said she may be travelling to the Lismore area.

Jessica is described as being Caucasian in appearance with a fair complexion, around 175cm tall with a medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded jumper, black 'Nike' sneakers, and carrying a denim backpack.

They are appealing to anyone who has seen the girl or knows her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

