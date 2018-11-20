Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW and QLD police detectives at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.
NSW and QLD police detectives at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads. Scott Powick
Crime

Tweed divers search waters in baby death investigation

Rick Koenig
by
20th Nov 2018 12:19 PM

Tweed police divers are currently assisting Queensland Police with a tactical dive at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.

It is understood the divers are searching the water in relation to the investigation of a child who was found dead on a Surfers Paradise beach in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed they were working with NSW Police "as investigations are ongoing".

NSW and QLD police detectives at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.
NSW and QLD police detectives at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads. Scott Powick

The nine-month-old girl was found unresponsive on Surfers Paradise Beach near the intersection of Staghorn Ave and the Esplanade at around 12.30am Monday morning when police and paramedics were called.

Emergency services officers conducted CPR, however, the child was declared dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said detectives were questioning the parents of the girl, a 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who were located at Broadbeach after the infant was found on 'the edge of the surf' early yesterday morning.

It is understood the couple have spent some time residing in the Tweed and also have family living there.

Police are treating the death as "unnatural" and said it could be considered suspicious.

They are yet to formally identify the child, who may have been in the water before her death.

More Stories

baby death editors picks queensland police surfers paradise tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    What needs to change in Ipswich's manufacturing industry

    premium_icon What needs to change in Ipswich's manufacturing industry

    Politics Jobs Queensland report puts spotlight on the need for new workers and up-skilling existing staff

    • 20th Nov 2018 12:53 PM
    UPDATE: Man in custody after Ipswich lockdown

    UPDATE: Man in custody after Ipswich lockdown

    News He allegedly armed himself with a knife and was making threats

    Have you seen this girl? 12-year-old missing for nine days

    Have you seen this girl? 12-year-old missing for nine days

    News Concerns are held for her safety and well-being due to her young age

    • 20th Nov 2018 12:59 PM
    Tender out for Centenary overpass upgrade

    premium_icon Tender out for Centenary overpass upgrade

    Council News "It will ultimately mean less time spent in the car"

    • 20th Nov 2018 12:29 PM

    Local Partners