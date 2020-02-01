Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Business

TV media identity forges ‘exciting’ new career

by Anthony Marx
1st Feb 2020 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Channel 7 and 10 journo Bill McDonald will forge a new career as a sales consultant at real estate firm Harcourts.

The news hound needs little introduction to most people having graced Australian television screens in a variety of media roles over the past 30 years.

Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson
Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson

What is less known is his passion for real estate, having completed many purchases, sales and renovations of his own properties, as well as hosting Suncorp's 'Master the Market' video series and featuring on 7's Better Homes and Gardens program with his wife Juls and sons Jordan, Hamish, William and James.

Harcourts Queensland boss Jonathan King says the company was both "excited and thrilled" that McDonald will join the firm from next month.

More Stories

Show More
7 news bill mcdonald business harcourt journalist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        premium_icon ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        Crime Two hospital security guards were spat on, punched and kicked in a terrifying assault by a patient who threatened to “kill their families, slit their throats”.

        Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        premium_icon Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        News Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and...

        Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        premium_icon Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        News He alleges excessive force was used to remove him from his property. He claims he...

        Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        premium_icon Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for a scorcher with temperatures set to soar