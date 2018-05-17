TV delivery winds up at pawnbroker

DODGY RECEPTION: Glen Barber found himself in possession of a stolen television, which had earlier been delivered to the house of one of his neighbours.

DODGY RECEPTION: Glen Barber found himself in possession of a stolen television, which had earlier been delivered to the house of one of his neighbours. Ross Irby

A NEW television set that was delivered to the door went walkabout by the time the owners had arrived home.

Checks later revealed it had been delivered and left at the back door as arranged.

The missing TV resurfaced a few weeks later when Ipswich cook Glen Allan Barber sold it at a pawnbroker's shop.

Ipswich Magistrate's Court this week heard Barber and the rightful owner both lived on the same street in Leichhardt but when questioned by detectives, Barber denied he'd stolen the TV.

Barber, a dad of two, this week pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property between January 15 and February 1; and fraud by dishonestly gaining cash on January 31 from Cash Converters.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the victim ordered the television online and received a message at 9.20am, confirming that it had been delivered to his Leichhardt home.

He arrived home at 4.30pm but the package had gone.

Sgt Caldwell said Barber went to Cash Converters Ipswich on January 31 with the TV, providing his identification details and claiming he was the rightful owner.

In return, Barber received a four-week loan of $110 with $38.50 interest.

When he was later interviewed by police, he told officers he had been waiting for a television delivery in the same street as the offence.

"He says it was a different brand and smaller. He denies stealing it and says he received another television from a rental company," Sgt Caldwell said.

"What is clear is that television went missing and he (Barber) pawned it."

Both Sgt Caldwell and Magistrate Louisa Pink agreed that Barber's story was confusing. Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Barber accepted that he did pawn it and used the money for his children.

The court heard Barber was moving to Narrabri to work as a cook.

"It seems you told police a story about an incorrect delivery that was implausible," Ms Pink said.

"Your criminal history does have convictions for fraud."

Ms Pink told Barber that had to realise that stealing pawning or receiving stolen property had to stop.

Barber was convicted and fined $1000.