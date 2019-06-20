Menu
TV CUTS: Local newsrooms given axe

Jessica Cook
by
20th Jun 2019 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL jobs have been lost after the WIN Network announced the closure of five regional newsrooms.

The network will cease producing local news bulletins after next Friday in Wide Bay, Albury, Orange, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga.

This includes the Hervey Bay and Bundaberg newsrooms.

A WIN network spokeswoman said the decision was based on the commercial viability of funding news in these areas.

"Changing content consumption habits and increased competition from digital content providers, that don't face the same regulatory conditions that challenge traditional media, has led to a reduction in demand for local news bulletins in these regions," she said.

The spokeswoman said WIN was working with the staff impacted to redeploy them into other roles in the network.

It is still unknown how many local jobs have been impacted but the cuts.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

