TV crew get 'Cursed' in Yamanto

THE cameras are set up, the lighting is on and the clapper loader is working overtime at a house in Yamanto has been taken over by 25 cast and crew, as they film the pilot for the TV show Cursed.

Written and directed by former St Edmunds student and local filmmaker Connor Fairclough, the pilot is being funded by Screen Queensland in the hope that once finished and presented to the TV networks, they will pick it up for a whole series.

But first, the pilot has to be made and luckily a mate of Connor's had a house in Yamanto that was perfect for the horror/comedy show.

Cursed is a comedy is a show inspired by movies such as Shaun of the Dead, and follows the adventures of two housemates who have too much to drink one night and wake up to find out their house is cursed. If only they could remember exactly what they did with a Ouija Board the night before it might go some way to helping solve their problems.

When The Queensland Times paid the set a visit, it witnessed one scene filmed from different angles, with word changes, actors laughing, and several takes where the actors were allowed to improvise, with hilarious results.

cast and crew of the TV pilot episode by the name of Cursed which is being filmed in Yomanto. Cordell Richardson

Some people say that TV and movie making involves a lot of sitting around, but with only 5 days to get the episode in the can, the team is confident that they can deliver.

Cleo Massey is one of the actresses in the show, and splits most of her time between Los Angeles and Australia. She plays the character Emma in the show and jumped at the chance to be Cursed.

"The producer, Tristan, messaged me on social media and asked me to audition for this show which was working on," Ms Massey said. "At the time I was in L.A. so I did a video audition, sent it through and I guess he liked it as I got the role.

"I go back and forth for pilot season there, which runs from January to March, and it can be very expensive. I work at home as a simulation patient, which is basically acting for medical students. I also have a blog, plus I work as a producer's assistant and social media work, which keeps me very busy. I'd love to see Cursed get picked up, it has so much potential to move forward...there's so many storylines that could be done, and we have such a good team working on it. It would be incredible for everyone, so I hope it happens."

Cleo thinks audiences will warm to the show if and when it goes to air.

"I love the comedy in the script" she said. "The ghost is an hilarious character, and Connor trusts us as actors to improvise during scenes. It's so hard not to burst out laughing when that happens."

Neel Kolhatkar worked with Connor on his last TV project Head Above Water which aired on 9Go! at Christmas, and jumped at the chance to work with the Ipswich writer/director again.

"I play Charles, who is an arrogant egotistical real estate agent, and he's dating Cleo's character Emma. All he wants is money, status, fame and wealth. It's a brash, cocky persona but deep down I think he's very insecure," Neel said. "It's really good to be working with Connor again, he's young, he's talented and we get along so well together. I think he's going to go far.

"It's wonderful to be in Ipswich and focus on one thing for a whole week. It's a whole new experience and it's really fun. Plus Cursed is really character driven which I love, and I'm just enjoying it as my whole world is this production for a number of days and nothing else. It feels like a boot camp!"