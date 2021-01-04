TURTLE-Y AWESOME: Campers save turtle from fishing line

Rebecca Bates was one of the happy campers at Fraser Coast Beachfront Tourist Park in Burrum Heads who helped save a turtle from fishing line. Picture: Supplied

Rebecca Bates was one of the happy campers at Fraser Coast Beachfront Tourist Park in Burrum Heads who helped save a turtle from fishing line. Picture: Supplied

A turtle swimming in Burrum Heads waters has been spared its life thanks to three happy campers who came to the rescue on New Year's Day.

One of them, Rebecca Bates, was visiting the caravan park from far north Queensland, as she has each year since she was six years old.

"During that time many false alarms are triggered by campers either side of us, hopeful to catch a fish," she said.

And on New Year's Day it was no different.

"Our neighbour told me there was a turtle struggling with fishing line caught around it," she said.

"I offered to get in and try and catch it with a landing net, however then we realised it was actually attached to one of the fishing rods."

A crowd of holiday makers and beachgoers gathered around while Ms Bates grabbed the turtle and her young neighbour Lachlan and his father Tony attempted to get the hook out with pliers.

"The turtle was free and swam away happily," Ms Bates said.

Onlooker Leonie Griffiths said it was very touching to see.

But this isn't Ms Bates' first bout with rescuing something at the holiday destination on New Year's Day.

"At the start of 2019 my dad and I rescued a 'yachty' that we saw dive into the water in the river when his tender floated away from his boat," she said.

"He was exhausted and we got to him just in time.

"It's a nice way to start the new year knowing you have done something good."